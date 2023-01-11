Possum Point Players Open 2023 With Suspense Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK

The chill in Possum Hall might have nothing to do with winter weather. That would be because the cast of "Wait Until Dark" will be weaving a twisting plot that might confuse and definitely will shock those in the audience.

The Possum Point Players' production of this classic mystery thriller, is set for Jan. 27, 28, 29, and Feb. 3, 4 and 5. It is the second show of a season celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Possum Point Players.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for senior citizens and students and can be purchased online at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling the box office, 302-856-4560.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. All seats are reserved.

First performed by Possums in 1988, this year's production is directed by Jordan Kilgore of Salisbury, Md., a first-time director with Possums.

Cast members include Greg Ellis of Rehoboth Beach, Luette Muir and Jayson Felker of Milford, Matt Hatfield and Luke Schoellkopf of Salisbury, Milton residents Piper Paul and Leah Toomey and Devon Lynch of Georgetown.

For more information on the cast and the plot of "Wait Until Dark," visit www.possumpointplayers.org.

"Wait Until Dark" was written by Frederick Knott and first performed on Broadway in 1966. It was also turned into a movie that earned cast members Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Current audiences might think they remember and are prepared for the tension and surprises of the story. All are reminded that this staged and filmed creation has ranked tenth in judging the 100 scariest scenes in a mystery thriller. Closing your eyes might not make any difference. It's dark in the main character's world anyway. Come with a good friend whose arm you can grip.

So, don't delay purchasing your tickets. Many who delayed found themselves closed out of sold-out performances of recent shows performed by Possum Point Players.

"Wait Until Dark" is being performed through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization. It is also supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.