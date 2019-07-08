Possum Point Players Juniors Present Summer Production Of ANNIE

Possum Point Players youth affiliate Possum Juniors are turning the stage into that famous orphanage in New York City where the even more famous "Annie" lives. Performances are July 19 and 20, 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m.; tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. Seats are no reserved and can be can be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org, the ticket line, 302-856-4560 or at the door.

Possum Juniors membership is open to area youngsters from sixth through 12th grade and they meet and participate in theatre group activities throughout the year. With assistance and guidance from their advisors, they annually present a summer production that is chosen, planned and carried out by members and other youth who audition or volunteer to work on the show.

This summer, Possum Juniors perform the full Tony Award winning "Annie" as first presented on Broadway more than 40 years ago. This musical is filled with song and dance as when Annie and the orphans explain their circumstances in the lively "Hard Knock Life," and the boozy and perpetually angry orphanage director Miss Hannigan laments and complains "Little Girls." After an escape from the orphanage, meeting the friendly, faithful dog Sandy is an occasion for Annie to sing the iconic song "Tomorrow."

Of course, Hannigan's brother Rooster and girlfriend Lily are in the middle of things, too, and once they learn Annie is visiting the billionaire Daddy Warbucks, they think they might yet find a way to live on "Easy Street." Annie holds the hope that her real parents will come back for her, Daddy Warbucks is charmed by this young orphan who is always so optimistic, the Secret Service shows up with news of Annie's real parents and even President Franklin D. Roosevelt gets in on the action before it's all over.

"Annie' is appropriate entertainment for all audiences, including and especially children.

Annie is presented through special arrangement with MTI Shows, Inc., New York.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





