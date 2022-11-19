Possum Point Players Add Additional Matinee Performance of WHITE CHRISTMAS

Starting a year of favorite plays from 50 years of community theatre, Possum Point Players will open the holidays with a reprised production of "Irving Berlin's White Christmas." Overwhelming ticket sales have led to an added Saturday, December 10th matinee at 2PM. Two Sunday matinees (12/4), and (12/11 are already sold out. And there are less than 20 tickets left for both Friday and Saturday evening performances. Patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment and possibly missing the show. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sundays and the Dec. 10 matinees are at 2 pm.

Tickets cost $27 for adults and $25 for seniors and students and maybe purchased on line, www.possumpointplayers.org, or by calling the office ticketline, 302-856-4560. Those with questions regarding performance schedules are encouraged to contact the office. First performed in Possum Hall in 2012, "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" mirrors the movie that weaves together tales of friendship and family, a New England country inn setting and a sentimental love story. Music and dance fill the stage and such lifelong favorites as "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Count Your Blessings," "How Deep Is the Ocean, "Blue Skies," and of course, "White Christmas."

"White Christmas" is directed by Kenney Workman of Milford, music director is Diane Trautman of Georgetown and Aimee Voshell String of Felton is choreographer. Cast members from more than a dozen communities from the northern to the southern tips of Delaware join in bringing "White Christmas" to the stage. From Georgetown are Don Megee, Kennedy Megee, Andrew Showell; Claudius Bowden, Lorraine Leavel and Julianna Markel are from Milford. Steve Givens and Cheryl Graves are from Rehoboth Beach, and Abbie Porter and Kierstyn Woody are from Seaford.

Sandi Bisgood and Marques Clark are from Millsboro, Steven Dow is from Felton and Davshawn Brewer is from Lincoln. Kori Lewandowski is from Bridgeville and Whitney Cook is from Delmar. Greg Breitkreitz is from Viola, Victoria Cook is from Dagsboro, Susan Brooks is from Frankford and Patrick Cassidy is from Bethany Beach.

In keeping with the holiday spirit of sharing and giving, Possum Point Players will have a Food Bank of Delaware collection box in the lobby of Possum Hall. Those attending "White Christmas" or coming by the theatre on a weekday are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food that will be delivered to the Food Bank of Delaware.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas: The Musical, is being produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.