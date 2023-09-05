PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in December

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in December

Peter And The Starcatcher by Rick Elice comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in December. Performances run December 6–24. The production is based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, with music by Wayne Barker, and is directed by Matt Silva.

Hailed as a grownup prequel to Peter Pan, this Tony Award®–winning, swashbuckling production explores the Neverland you never knew. Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old legend of Peter Pan with a wildly theatrical reboot of how a nameless orphan came to be The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.

A dozen brilliant actors play more than 100 unforgettable characters, employing ingenious stagecraft and the limitless possibilities of imagination.




