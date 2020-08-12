Opera Delaware Presents Outdoor Concert AL FRESCO ARIAS
The popular outdoor concert series returns with all new artists performing arias from your favorite operas! Pack a comfy lawn chair and picnic basket, and join in for more gorgeous LIVE opera outside of our Riverfront Studios.
The concert takes place August 27 & 28 at 7 PM in the parking lot of the OperaDelaware Studios (4 S. Poplar St., Wilmington, DE).
TICKETS: $25 per person
*This is a bring-your-own-chair event. Limited drive-in spots available. Please only buy tickets for members of your own household, up to 4. (See notes below.)Estimated run time: 45 minutes without intermission.