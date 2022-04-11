Neil Simon's BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Comes to DTC May 11â€“22!

Delaware Theatre Company announces Brighton Beach Memoirs. Neil Simon's classic coming-of-age comedy runs May 11-22, 2022. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 for adults and $20 for students and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100.

Brighton Beach Memoirs is Simon's valentine to his family. The story centers around 15-year-old Eugene Morris Jerome as he tries to deal with his neurotic family, his uncomfortable crushes and his love for baseball. Set in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn in September 1937, this beloved classic touches and tickles the heartstrings.

"Neil Simon was one of the greatest American Playwrights of our time," said Bud Martin, DTC's executive and artistic director. "In play after play, he expertly blended his unique brand of comedy with clear-eyed observations of human nature. We know our audiences will respond to the warmth and humor of Brighton Beach Memoirs-it's one of Simon's finest works, and I'm proud to be directing DTC's production."

