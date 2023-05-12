NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September

Performances run September 20–October 8.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Wilmington Concert Opera to Present BEL CANTO: THE BEAUTIFUL VOICE Photo 1 Wilmington Concert Opera to Present BEL CANTO: THE BEAUTIFUL VOICE
NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September Photo 2 NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September

NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September

NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September. Performances run September 20-October 8. The play is directed by Jennifer Childs.

One of the most popular comedies of all time, this Tony Award®-winning play is an ingenious backstage farce. A theater director must prevent his motley company of actors and an overworked crew from sabotaging his production with their off-stage shenanigans-and on-stage bedlam! Noises Off is full of shocking surprises and gut-busting humor.

The mission of Delaware Theatre Company is to create theatre of the highest professional quality in Delaware and thereby enrich the vitality of the area through artistic programming, education and community service.

Since 1979, the theatre has produced 220 mainstage productions, seen by more than one million patrons, and has impacted over 100,000 people through its Education and Community Engagement programs.





RELATED STORIES - Delaware

NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September Photo
NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September

NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September. Performances run September 20–October 8. The play is directed by Jennifer Childs.

Wilmington Concert Opera to Present BEL CANTO: THE BEAUTIFUL VOICE Photo
Wilmington Concert Opera to Present BEL CANTO: THE BEAUTIFUL VOICE

On May 19th at 8 PM and May 21 at 2 PM, Wilmington Concert Opera will present their “Bel Canto: The Beautiful Voice” Gala, as part of their “Back to Before” season. The season focuses on programs that were initially scheduled for the 2000 season, which was affected by the pandemic.

Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Delaware Theatre Company Photo
Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Delaware Theatre Company

Matt Silva’s first foray into two leadership roles: Artistic Director and Stage Director of DTC, resulted with an inspiring and majestic MAN OF LA MANCHA at Delaware Theatre Co.

Review: I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Candlelight Music Theatre Photo
Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Candlelight Music Theatre

What dAisle Say was a trifle surprised at the first dialogue interchange of I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, the current production at Candlelight. It was risqué, somewhat risk-taking from the norm, owing to the senior citizen demographics of their audience.id our critic think of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Candlelight Music Theatre?


More Hot Stories For You

NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in SeptemberNOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September
Wilmington Concert Opera to Present BEL CANTO: THE BEAUTIFUL VOICEWilmington Concert Opera to Present BEL CANTO: THE BEAUTIFUL VOICE
MAN OF LA MANCHA is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre CompanyMAN OF LA MANCHA is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre Company
Possum Point Players Presents RAGTIME in SeptemberPossum Point Players Presents RAGTIME in September

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kalamazoo
Patchwork Playhouse (5/12-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CEMETERY CLUB
Clear Space Theatre (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GODSPELL
Clear Space Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESTELLA SCROOGE
Clear Space Theatre (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Clear Space Theatre (6/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Social Security
Possum Hall (6/03-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEXT TO NORMAL
Clear Space Theatre (5/05-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# sdsd
The best way to find a job in Salalah (1/03-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the Range of Highlighted Wigs Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/22-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Clear Space Theatre (10/13-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU