NOISES OFF Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September

NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in September. Performances run September 20-October 8. The play is directed by Jennifer Childs.

One of the most popular comedies of all time, this Tony Award®-winning play is an ingenious backstage farce. A theater director must prevent his motley company of actors and an overworked crew from sabotaging his production with their off-stage shenanigans-and on-stage bedlam! Noises Off is full of shocking surprises and gut-busting humor.

The mission of Delaware Theatre Company is to create theatre of the highest professional quality in Delaware and thereby enrich the vitality of the area through artistic programming, education and community service.

Since 1979, the theatre has produced 220 mainstage productions, seen by more than one million patrons, and has impacted over 100,000 people through its Education and Community Engagement programs.