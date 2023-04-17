Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAN OF LA MANCHA is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre Company

Performances run April 12-30, 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  
Man of La Mancha is now playing at Delaware Theatre Company. The production is written by Dale Wasserman with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.

Performances run April 12-30, 2023.

Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most popular musicals. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Man of La Mancha features adventure, romance, and rousing classics like "The Impossible Dream" and "I, Don Quixote." Inspired by Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, Man of La Mancha's Cervantes renames himself 'Don Quixote' and embarks on an epic quest to right all wrongs in the world.

​Unique to DTC's production, the sweepingly epic score is brought to life by the performers themselves-- all actor/musicians who play their instruments live on stage.




