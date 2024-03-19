LITTLE WOMEN - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Makes Playhouse On Rodney Square Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed Broadway show LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL comes alive on stage at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, DE for 5 performances only, May 9-12, 2024. Based on the beloved classic novel, this charming all-new production from Big League Productions, Inc. is filled with stunning music and a powerful story cherished throughout time, offering a wholesome theatrical experience perfect for all generations.

"It's a joy to welcome this incredibly moving and joyous musical for its Playhouse debut," said Skip Pennella, Executive Director of The Grand. "This perfect family offering continues to highlight The Playhouse as the region's premiere destination for Broadway entertainment, and we cannot wait to welcome audiences to Wilmington to meet the iconic characters of Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March."

Embraced internationally, LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its ambitious portrayal of Louisa May Alcott's timeless, captivating story. LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on their own terms. This touching musical presents an engaging and uplifting theatrical journey filled with heartache and joy, adventure and personal discovery amidst the never-ending quest for everlasting love.

Tickets for LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL are currently on sale and can be purchased online at BroadwayInWilmington.org, by phone at 302.888.0200, or by visiting the The Playhouse Box Office at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by contacting 302.652.5951 or groupsales@grandopera.org.