Karen Richards Announced as First Recipient of the Rebecca Luker Theatrical Partnership

This spring, Richards will direct and star in “The Submission” at Clear Space.

Jan. 15, 2022  
Cape Gazette has reported that Clear Space Theatre Company and James FitzSimmons announced Karen Richards is the first recipient of the Rebecca Luker Theatrical Partnership.

Read the full article HERE.

FitzSimmons started the partnership to honor actor and friend Rebecca Luker, who passed away in 2020 from ALS.

"Rebecca was one of the most talented, kindest, funniest and most committed humans on this planet. Her career on Broadway was legendary, but she was also fiercely committed to racial justice, equal rights and reproductive rights," FitzSimmons shared.

Karen Richards' credits include: Deloris in "Sister Act," Oda Mae Brown in "Ghost: the Musical," Farmer's Wife in "Mother Courage," Gary Coleman in "Avenue Q," and Effie White in "Dreamgirls."

For more information visit: https://www.clearspacetheatre.org/


