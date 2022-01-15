Karen Richards Announced as First Recipient of the Rebecca Luker Theatrical Partnership

Cape Gazette has reported that Clear Space Theatre Company and James FitzSimmons announced Karen Richards is the first recipient of the Rebecca Luker Theatrical Partnership.

This spring, Richards will direct and star in "The Submission" at Clear Space.

Read the full article HERE.

FitzSimmons started the partnership to honor actor and friend Rebecca Luker, who passed away in 2020 from ALS.

"Rebecca was one of the most talented, kindest, funniest and most committed humans on this planet. Her career on Broadway was legendary, but she was also fiercely committed to racial justice, equal rights and reproductive rights," FitzSimmons shared.

Karen Richards' credits include: Deloris in "Sister Act," Oda Mae Brown in "Ghost: the Musical," Farmer's Wife in "Mother Courage," Gary Coleman in "Avenue Q," and Effie White in "Dreamgirls."

For more information visit: https://www.clearspacetheatre.org/