HAPPY DAYS: A NEW MUSICAL Brings A Happy Summer Musical To Milford

Goodbye grey skies, hello blue! Second Street Players will bring Happy Days, A New Musical to its Riverfront Theater stage this summer. Based on the hit television series, the show will run for two weekends in July. The production is directed by Josh Gross and co-directed by Laura Howard.

"We have a wonderfully talented cast that has been working hard to put on an amazing show. We're excited to bring some nostalgia for the 50s - and for a classic TV show - to Milford," said Gross. "I'm sure this up-beat, family friendly show will have everybody dancing in their seats."

Happy Days, A New Musical reintroduces one of America's best loved families, the Cunninghams, along with Potsie, Ralph Malph and the unforgettable "king of cool" Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli to a whole new generation of kids and parents. The famed drive-in malt shop and number one hangout, Arnold's, is in danger of demolition. So the gang teams up to save it with a dance contest and a TV-worthy wrestling match. Even Pinky Tuscadero, Fonzie's childhood sweetheart, returns to help and -- lo and behold! -- they rekindle their old flame.

Return to the days of 1959 Milwaukee complete with poodle skirts, varsity sweaters, hula hoops, and jukebox sock-hoppin' fun. With amazing music from Oscar-winner Paul Williams and a book by the TV series' original creator Garry Marshall, Happy Days, A New Musical is sure-fire fun for all.

Show dates are July 19, 20, 21 and 26, 27, 28 at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street, in downtown Milford. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday shows begin at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, with a $1 discount offered to seniors and students for Sunday matinees. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.secondstreetplayers.com or by calling 800-838-3006.





