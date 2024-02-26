FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY Comes to Possum Point Players in June

For Peter Pan On Her 70th Birthday by Sarah Ruhl comes to Possum Point Players in June. Performances run June 7-16, 2024.

When Ann thinks of her father, she immediately remembers playing Peter Pan in her hometown theater in Iowa, particularly when he used to bring her flowers after her performance.

Her memory is jogged by the fact that she and her four siblings are in their father’s hospital room during his final moments. His death sparks a conversational wake that includes everything from arguments over politics to when each sibling realized that they grew up. A loving look at a family’s view of death, life and the allure of never growing up.