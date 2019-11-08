ELF THE MUSICAL Debuts In Delaware On November 29

Lovers of the instant-classic holiday movie, Elf, will be in for a treat as Milford's Second Street Players presents Elf The Musical this holiday season. This will be the first time a community theater on Delmarva performs the recently-released stage version of the beloved story, and the only opportunity to see it in Delaware in 2019. With new songs and everyone's favorite characters from the movie, this is a holiday experience for the whole family.

In Elf The Musical, Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Directed by Tammy Crawford, Elf The Musical is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Performances of Elf The Musical will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut Street in Milford. Show dates are Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1; Dec. 6, 7, 8; and Dec. 13, 14, 15 with curtain at 7:00 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 2:00 p.m. for Sunday shows. Tickets are $20 with a one-dollar discount for seniors, students and military for Sunday matinees. Reserved seating tickets can be purchased at www.secondstreetplayers.com or by calling the box office at 800-838-3006.

Elf The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI); all authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com). The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.





