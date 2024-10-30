Delaware Theatre Company In Wilmington Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS IN THE 302

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) invites audiences to experience the joy of the holiday season like never before in, Home for the Holidays in the 302, directed by Rebecca Wright, in collaboration with eight partnership organizations from the Greater Wilmington-area.

On stage from December 4 to 22, White Christmas meets The Ed Sullivan Show in this dazzling and heartwarming cavalcade of song, dance, and cheer. Step inside a winter wonderland with DTC and celebrate the holiday season with friends, old and new, in the 302– featuring a variety of talent from our very own First State, plus special appearances by beloved local celebrities. It's glitz! It's glam! It's holiday cheer at its finest! You'll be merry and bright all through the night!

"In our inaugural Holiday Extravaganza, we are thrilled to unite an incredible array of talented artists—from across the region—under one roof,” says DTC Executive and Artistic Director Matt Silva, “This celebration embodies the warmth and joy of the season, offering a unique and festive experience that captures the feeling of what it's like to be home for the holidays."

To purchase tickets, call DTC's Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

Comments