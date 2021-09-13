DTC Announces 2021/22 Season Opener TOMMY AND ME by Ray Didinger

Delaware Theatre Company announces our season opener for the 2021/22 Season, Tommy & Me. This touching and true story is by Ray Didinger and runs October 6-17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 for adults and $20 for students and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100.

Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald was the famously tough wide receiver who helped take the Birds to the 1960 NFL Championship game. Beloved Philly sports commentator Ray Didinger's autobiographical show, Tommy and Me, recounts a seminal time in Ray's life when he helped his lifelong hero get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tommy was drafted by the Eagles in 1957 and played on the team until 1964. At Franklin Field, he helped the Eagles win against Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers.

Playwright Ray Didinger says, ""The most gratifying aspect of the show for me has always been after the final curtain when we do a Q&A with the audience. There is always someone who says, 'I'm not a football fan, but I really loved this story.' That's what I always hope for...that the audience will connect with the real heart of Tommy and Me. It's about the Eagles, yes, but it's also about a little boy, his hero and his dreams coming true. These themes touch all of us, one way or another."

Delaware Theatre Company will be requiring patrons who attend our production of Tommy and Me, October 6-17, to show proof of vaccination before entering the theatre or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before showtime. Also, following CDC guidelines, we are requiring everyone inside the building to properly wear masks at all times.

Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. Tommy and Me runs October 6-17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.