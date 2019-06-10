BWW Previews: GRAND OPERA SEASON at Grand Opera House
The Grand Management went in a divergent path (albeit a more creative and all-encompassing one) to preview their entire 2019-2020 season. Last Wednesday they invited the public to Copeland Hall to present tapas-style tidbits of The Grand, The Playhouse, First State Ballet, DE Symphony, Opera Delaware, The Rock Orchestra and City-Theatre; all resident performers at our esteemed Performing Arts Center of Delaware at 818 Market St. and elsewhere.
THE PLAYHOUSE
BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical - Nov 14-17
What more can be said: "A Natural Woman", "I Feel The Earth Move", etc., etc., etc., plus a ton of classics she co-wrote for Motown.
THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG - Mar 12-15 2020
Sherlock Holmes meet Monty Python. A farce with major yucks. NY Times: "A gut-busting hit".
THE COLOR PURPLE - April 16-19 2020
Young woman's journey to love in the American South
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - May 7-10 2020
You know the tunes. You know...the 'tradition'.
THE GRAND and the baby grand
There simply are too many to post. Ones that are blinking neon signs include: George Thorogood, Pink Martini, Lucinda Williams, Manhattan Transfer, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Sweet Honey In The Rock and many more!
GRAND GALA - 43rd annual on December 7. Patti LaBelle and a great party afterward at The Gold Ball Room.
FIRST STATE BALLET THEATRE
Freeman Stage - Sussex County - Aug 28
DRACULA - World Premiere @ The baby grand Oct 18-20
(Aisle Say apologizes for this brief detour to the 1931 movie starring his social mentor Bella Lugosi).
DRACULA: To die, to be really dead, that must be glorious!
MINA: Why, Count Dracula!
DRACULA: There are far worse things awaiting man than death.
UPFRONT ON MARKET - Nov 15-16
Highlights from both classical and contemporary
THE NUTCRACKER - Dec 21-22
DELAWARE SYMPHONY - 4 performances in 2019 (see site for 2020)
Bohemian Rhapsody - Sept 27 - The Grand
Chamber Series - Oct 22 - Gold Ball Room
War and Peace - Nov 15 - The Grand (Sounds kinda Tolstoy-ish with competing mitigators by Ravel and Beethoven)
OPERA DELAWARE
The season will be announced by the end of June. Look forward to the annual studio performances at their Poplar St. studios in October and Jan and the Festival in 2020.
THE ROCK ORCHESTRA
The Beatlefest - July 29-Aug 3 Wilmington Drama League
The Who -Milton Theater - Aug 31
CITY-THEATER
They will announce their season soon. Staged reading in Rehoboth for original production June 15 https://www.facebook.com/events/626321277888138/