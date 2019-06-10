BWW Previews: GRAND OPERA SEASON at Grand Opera House

The Grand Management went in a divergent path (albeit a more creative and all-encompassing one) to preview their entire 2019-2020 season. Last Wednesday they invited the public to Copeland Hall to present tapas-style tidbits of The Grand, The Playhouse, First State Ballet, DE Symphony, Opera Delaware, The Rock Orchestra and City-Theatre; all resident performers at our esteemed Performing Arts Center of Delaware at 818 Market St. and elsewhere.

THE PLAYHOUSE

BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical - Nov 14-17

What more can be said: "A Natural Woman", "I Feel The Earth Move", etc., etc., etc., plus a ton of classics she co-wrote for Motown.

THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG - Mar 12-15 2020

Sherlock Holmes meet Monty Python. A farce with major yucks. NY Times: "A gut-busting hit".

THE COLOR PURPLE - April 16-19 2020

Young woman's journey to love in the American South

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - May 7-10 2020

You know the tunes. You know...the 'tradition'.

THE GRAND and the baby grand

There simply are too many to post. Ones that are blinking neon signs include: George Thorogood, Pink Martini, Lucinda Williams, Manhattan Transfer, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Sweet Honey In The Rock and many more!

GRAND GALA - 43rd annual on December 7. Patti LaBelle and a great party afterward at The Gold Ball Room.

https://www.thegrandwilmington.org/

FIRST STATE BALLET THEATRE

Freeman Stage - Sussex County - Aug 28

DRACULA - World Premiere @ The baby grand Oct 18-20

(Aisle Say apologizes for this brief detour to the 1931 movie starring his social mentor Bella Lugosi).

DRACULA: To die, to be really dead, that must be glorious!

MINA: Why, Count Dracula!

DRACULA: There are far worse things awaiting man than death.

UPFRONT ON MARKET - Nov 15-16

Highlights from both classical and contemporary

THE NUTCRACKER - Dec 21-22

http://firststateballet.org/

DELAWARE SYMPHONY - 4 performances in 2019 (see site for 2020)

Bohemian Rhapsody - Sept 27 - The Grand

Chamber Series - Oct 22 - Gold Ball Room

War and Peace - Nov 15 - The Grand (Sounds kinda Tolstoy-ish with competing mitigators by Ravel and Beethoven)

https://www.delawaresymphony.org/

OPERA DELAWARE

The season will be announced by the end of June. Look forward to the annual studio performances at their Poplar St. studios in October and Jan and the Festival in 2020.

https://www.operade.org/

THE ROCK ORCHESTRA

The Beatlefest - July 29-Aug 3 Wilmington Drama League

The Who -Milton Theater - Aug 31

https://www.therockorchestra.net/

CITY-THEATER

They will announce their season soon. Staged reading in Rehoboth for original production June 15 https://www.facebook.com/events/626321277888138/

http://city-theater.org/





