Blue Door comes to the University of Delaware's REP this year. The production runs February 24th - March 13th. Written by Tanya Barfield and directed by Akin Babatundé.

Deep questions of personal and cultural identity, hidden underneath a carefully crafted façade of confidence and success, suddenly erupt in the soul of an African American mathematics professor when his white wife announces that she is leaving him over his refusal to attend the Million Man March.

Suffering from a disorienting bout of insomnia brought on by the implosion of his marriage, he inadvertently conjures the specters of his ancestors who lead him on an emotionally charged and often humorous journey through the past and present.

Brilliantly balanced between tragedy and comedy and woven through with original songs, Blue Door packs a powerful punch for all people as with great theatricality it examines important issues of identity, race, and the impact of the past on the present.

The Box Office will reopen in January! Subscription and single tickets sales will be available in the new year.