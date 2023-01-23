Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

227 RENT and Possum Point Players Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Week

Performances run Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4 and 5.

Jan. 23, 2023  
227 RENT and Possum Point Players Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Week

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Possum Point Players, the community theater group is bringing back a season of favorites from their five decades of live theater in Sussex County.

Tickets for the show dates of Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4 and 5 are on sale now at www.possumpointplayers.org. They are $22 for adults and $20 for senior citizens and students and can be purchased online or by calling the box office, 302-856-4560. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. All seats are reserved when purchased. "Wait Until Dark", is directed by Jordan Kilgore of Salisbury, Md., a first-time director with Possums.

Concerning the corporate sponsorship of the show, Possum Point Players President Kenney Workman says: "As we open our 2023 season, we welcome the generous support of 227 RENT of Rehoboth Beach as a corporate sponsor of our production,"

This past December, we sold out seven performances of 'White Christmas'. Now we follow that up with the chilling mystery thriller 'Wait Until Dark' which we first did in 1988," added Workman.

"Wait Until Dark" opened on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted into a successful 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.

On stage at Possum Hall, Jeffrey Hatcher's fresh 2013 adaptation of Frederick Knott's classic thriller follows Susan Hendrix who has recently lost her sight. Blindness might be new to the young woman, but courage and ingenuity come naturally to her. She is set upon by sinister con men as they search for a valuable doll they believe to be in her apartment.

As the most sinister of the con men closes in on her, Susan finds herself in an increasingly dangerous position. She knows that she must use her wits and the help of some unlikely allies to escape with her life.

Cast members include Greg Ellis of Rehoboth Beach, Luette Muir and Jayson Felker of Milford, Matt Hatfield and Luke Schoellkopf of Salisbury, MD., Milton residents Piper Paul and Leah Toomey and Devon Lynch of Georgetown.

Readers may visit the PPP website www.possumpointplayers.org for more information on cast members and their roles and the plot.

Attendees should please be advised that "Wait Until Dark" contains strong language, smoking, violence, sudden loud noises, and prolonged periods of complete darkness. This drama has ranked tenth among a top 100 as having one of the scariest scenes in a mystery thriller.

Those who want to attend performances of "Wait Until Dark" are advised to purchase tickets. Many who delayed ticket purchases for recent productions found themselves closed out of sold-out performances in Possum Hall.

"Wait Until Dark" is being performed through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.




National Tour Of ANASTASIA Makes Wilmington Premiere in February Photo
National Tour Of ANASTASIA Makes Wilmington Premiere in February
Inspired by the beloved film, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Wilmington at last! The national tour of ANASTASIA comes to the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square on February 9th through February 12th.
Possum Point Players Open 2023 With Suspense Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK Photo
Possum Point Players Open 2023 With Suspense Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK
The chill in Possum Hall might have nothing to do with winter weather.  That would be because the cast of “Wait Until Dark” will be weaving a twisting plot that might confuse and definitely will shock those in the audience.
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023 Photo
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023
Man Of La Mancha comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023. Written by Dale Wasserman, the production features music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.
Possum Point Players Announce Optional Information Meetings and Auditions For BIG RIVER Photo
Possum Point Players Announce Optional Information Meetings and Auditions For BIG RIVER
Delaware's Possum Point Players have announced optional Information Meetings and Auditions for their spring musical 'BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN,' with music and lyrics by Roger Miller, book by William Hauptman, and directed for the Possum Point Players by John H. Hulse, with musical direction by Diane Trautman, and choreography by Deni Robinson.

More Hot Stories For You


CTC Presents Joan Didion's THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKINGCTC Presents Joan Didion's THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING
January 20, 2023

City Theater Company returns to the Wings Black Box at The Delaware Contemporary this February with Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking. The one-woman show is based on the beloved author's award-winning bestseller of the same name.
National Tour Of ANASTASIA Makes Wilmington Premiere in FebruaryNational Tour Of ANASTASIA Makes Wilmington Premiere in February
January 12, 2023

Inspired by the beloved film, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Wilmington at last! The national tour of ANASTASIA comes to the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square on February 9th through February 12th.
Possum Point Players Open 2023 With Suspense Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARKPossum Point Players Open 2023 With Suspense Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK
January 11, 2023

The chill in Possum Hall might have nothing to do with winter weather.  That would be because the cast of “Wait Until Dark” will be weaving a twisting plot that might confuse and definitely will shock those in the audience.
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023
January 4, 2023

Man Of La Mancha comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023. Written by Dale Wasserman, the production features music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.
Possum Point Players Announce Optional Information Meetings and Auditions For BIG RIVERPossum Point Players Announce Optional Information Meetings and Auditions For BIG RIVER
December 28, 2022

Delaware's Possum Point Players have announced optional Information Meetings and Auditions for their spring musical 'BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN,' with music and lyrics by Roger Miller, book by William Hauptman, and directed for the Possum Point Players by John H. Hulse, with musical direction by Diane Trautman, and choreography by Deni Robinson.
share