Possum Point Players Perform COMPANY in April

Possum Point Players will present the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company" this Spring. Tickets are on sale at www.possumpointplayers.org or 302-856-4560 for shows April 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14. The Tony Award winning show illustrates sometimes serious, or silly or sentimental glimpses of relationships as experienced by five couples. Maybe they question, maybe they long for, maybe they rejoice in their relationships. There’s a sample of just about all of those states of mind possible in a relationship and they all are brought to light as close friends gather to celebrate a 35-year-old bachelor friend’s birthday.

Although bachelor Bobby has very mixed feelings about matrimony, he acknowledges that his circle of close, caring friends are dedicated to guiding him as he sings “… and make me aware of being alive. Being alive.”

As stage and music director, Brian Flint has assembled a cast that spans a couple of generations and a wide variety of experience that will bring this award-winning musical to life on Possums’ stage. When “Company” initially opened on Broadway in 1970, it had numerous nominations for Tony awards and won six, including Best Book and Outstanding Score. Through several revivals and some revision, “Company” continued to stack up awards, including for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Possums’ cast preparing to put their own stamp on the popular and acclaimed musical features actors from several Delmarva communities including from Maryland Lauren McLane, Shelbie Thompson and Matt Hatfield, all from Salisbury, and Mary Cathell from Berlin. Delawareans include Sarah Rose, Donna de Kuyper and Matt Brown from Lewes and Steven Perry of Rehoboth Beach.

Steven Dow is a resident of Felton, Tony Gerdes lives in Greenwood, and Steve Givens is a resident of Georgetown. Luisa Forger lives in Wyoming, Ashlie Workman lives in Seaford and Emily Swett is a resident of Bethany Beach. Director Brian Flint lives in Ocean View.

“Company” is being produced through special arrangement with Music Theater International https://www.mtishows.com/company. Find more details of the plot of “Company” and cast and characters and purchase tickets on Possum website,www.possumpointplayers.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 302-856-4560. Follow Possum Point Players on facebook.