Wright State University Theatre Continues Its 54th Season With INTO THE WOODS

Wright State University Theatre continues its 54th season in the Festival Playhouse with the award-winning musical fantasy, Into the Woods, running from November 22nd - December 8th. The New York Times proclaimed: "It will take you somewhere wonderful." This Broadway musical inspired by Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault's well-known fairy tales is sure to captivate audiences - bringing to the stage the beloved, fairy tales you all know and love, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests.

Into the Woods features characters taken from "Little Red Riding Hood", "Jack and the Beanstalk", "Rapunzel", and "Cinderella", as well as several others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their pursuit to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with the other storybook characters during their journey. Into the Woods was adapted into a feature film in 2014 featuring songs such as, "Agony," "It Takes Two," "Giants in the Sky," and "No One is Alone."

In the Wright State production, Narrator/Mysterious Man will be portrayed by David Bays, with Molly Seybert (Cinderella), Jared Levy (Jack/Steward), Bridget Lorenz (Jack's Mother/Cinderella's Stepmother), Jonathan Crawford (Baker), Megan Arseneau (Baker's Wife), Elisabeth Mies (Florinda/Sleeping Beauty), Andrea Gutierrez (Lucinda/Snow White), Hailey Noll (Little Red Ridinghood/Rapunzel), Casey Borghesi (Witch), Delaney O'Toole (Cinderella's Mother/Milky White/Giant), Austin Gladstone (Wold/Cinderella's Prince), and Mark Antony Howard (Granny/Rapunzel's Prince).

Behind the scenes, Into the Woods is directed by Lee Merrill (Urinetown, Sweeney Todd, Little Women), choreographed by Megan Arseneau (If/Then) with musical direction by Melissa Yanchak (If/Then, National tour: R&H's Cinderella, Ringling Bros Circus). Sets are designed by David J. Castellano and Antonia Hummel, lighting by Jera Lauderdale, costumes by Sara Rice, and sound by James Dunlap and Aaron Poland.

Performances are November 22, 23, December 6, 7 at 8:00 pm; November 24, December 7 at 2:00 pm; December 5 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and $5 for students.

For tickets and theatre information call the Box Office at (937) 775-2500, or purchase single tickets online at http://www.wright.edu/tdmp.





