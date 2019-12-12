Wright State University Presents THE WOLVES

Wright State University Theatre continues its 54th season in the Festival Playhouse with the Pulitzer-Prize-nominated drama - one of the most produced new play in America in 2018-19! - The Wolves, with its regional premiere on February 6th. The exciting new adult drama then runs from February 6th - February 16th. The New York Times proclaimed: "The scary, exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence emanates from every scene of this uncannily assure first play by Sarah DeLappe." They regarded it as "some of the most exciting and affecting ensemble work." This award-winning contemporary play explores the chaos of teenage self-discovery as written in DeLappe's muscular, lyrical play.



The Wolves, a girls' indoor soccer team, practice drills as they prepare for a succession of games. As they warm up and talk about life, the girls navigate the politics of their personal lives as well as the politics of the larger world, gossiping about things like war, menstrual products, genocide, sports, pop culture, and their relationships. Each team member struggles to negotiate her individuality while being a part of a group. They bond over a bag of orange slices and personal traumas. The language and situation in this drama is adult, meaning we do not recommend this play for children.



In the Wright State production, Goalie will be portrayed by Mady McCabe, with Megan Ledford (#02 - Defense), Lauren Eifert (#07 - Striker), Julie Deye (#08 - Defense), Margo Russ (#11 - Midfield), Jessica Greenwald (#13 - Midfield), Bridget Lorenz (#14 - Midfield), Tina Hohman (#25 - Defense), Caroline Utz (#46 - Bench), and Sophie Kirk (Soccer Mom).



Behind the scenes, The Wolves is directed by Marya Spring-Cordes (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Grapes of Wrath, Grand Hotel). Sets are designed by Carleigh Siebert, lighting by Matthew P. Benjamin and Gabe Reichert, costumes by Victoria Gifford, and sound by James Dunlap.

Performances are February 7, 8, 14, 15 at 8:00 pm; February 9, 15 at 2:00 pm; February 6, 12, 13 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $23 for seniors and $15 for students.

For tickets and theatre information call the Box Office at (937) 775-2500, or purchase single tickets online at http://www.wright.edu/tdmp





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You