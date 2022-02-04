Visual Voices DAYTON SKYSCRAPERS On View At The Schuster Center

The Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers art exhibit is on display in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center through March 31, 2022. This exhibit is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. This is a free expose for all ages and no ticket is needed

Each year, Dayton Live partners with Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture, and Willis "Bing" Davis, exhibit curator and director of EbonNia Gallery, to display an exhibit of art by local African American artists inside the Schuster Center.

This year's exhibit, at the Schuster Center January 26-March 31, 2022, is 2022 Dayton Skyscrapers featuring the work of African American visual artists from the Miami Valley. The Dayton Skyscrapers art project is not a celebration of Dayton's tall buildings or our skyline. Dayton Skyscrapers is a metaphor for those local and regional African Americans who stand tall in our minds and hearts for what they have achieved in their field and their contributions to the quality of life of Dayton and the Miami Valley Region. The Visual Voices 2022 team of Dayton and Miami Valley African American visual artists have selected a core of high-achieving African Americans as Dayton Skyscrapers.

The Dayton Skyscrapers art project is a unique and innovative art, culture and community project created in collaboration with the Dayton Public Schools.

The Dayton Skyscrapers project is designed to:

Identify and celebrate local and regional African Americans who have excelled in their field.

Provide positive role models for urban youth.

Celebrate local and regional African American visual artists.

Enhance the general community's appreciation of African American contributions to the Dayton Miami Valley Region.

Dayton Live has been a strong supporter and collaborator with the Shango Center and EbonNia Gallery in bringing the Visual Voices projects to the broader Dayton Community via exhibits and programs in the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

The 2022 Visual Voices Dayton Skyscrapers art project is funded in part by:

AES Foundation

Dayton Public Schools Skyscraper Project

Virginia W. Kettering Foundation

Dorothy Lane Market Foundation

ZIKS Family Pharmacy

Keller Boonshoft Fund of the Marin Community Foundation

Dayton Live

2022 EXHIBITING ARTISTS ARE:

Abner Cope

Dwayne Daniel

Clifford Darrett

Gregg DeGroat

Horace Dozier

Lois Fortson-Kirk

Kevin Harris

Morris Howard

Craig Screven

Frances Turner

Yvette Walker-Dalton.

THE 2022 EXHIBIT REFLECTS THE BROAD AND DIVERSE CAREER FIELDS OF AFRICAN AMERICANS IN THE DAYTON AND MIAMI VALLEY REGION. THEY ARE:

Charles Mosley Austin

Phillip Clark Bass

Dr. Michael Carter

Jessie Hathcock

Sierra Leone

Dr. Gary LeRoy

J. Thomas Maultsby, Jr.

Jenell Ross

Commissioner Chris Shaw

Dr. Arthur E. Thomas

Reverend Daryl & Vanessa Ward

Clarence Young III

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in our venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Please visit daytonlive.org/health for the most up to date policies.