Two Holmes Center for the Arts Students Receive Scholarships to Continue Dance Education

Two students from Holmes Center for the Arts received scholarships to universities to continue their dance education, The Daily Record reports.

Katie Hershberger will attend Ohio Northern University in the fall to major in education and minor in dance. Taryn Grassbaugh was accepted into the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music where she will major in ballet and double major in business.

"Both of these students are exceptionally talented individuals," HCA Executive Director Holley Johnson said. "They are hard workers and extremely focused. It is exciting to see such high quality dancers coming out of Holmes County.

"Both girls follow in the footsteps of their former Holmes Center for the Arts classmate and West Holmes graduate, Hazel Alexander, who will enter her second year as a ballet major at the University of Cincinnati," Johnson added.

