The Human Race Theatre Company Will Stream Reading of LOOK INTO MY EYES

The Human Race Theatre Company will be streaming a live reading of Look Into My Eyes by Robb Willoughby, May 16 - 19, 2020.

Tickets are available from DaytonLive starting May 6 - all proceeds benefit The Dayton Foodbank.

Billie can read people's futures - has been doing it for years. Her brother, Lonnie, can hear people's thoughts - and it is driving him crazy. But when a dangerous, dark cloud of a person comes in for a tarot reading, the sister/brother team must join forces to warn the innocent and expose the guilty. The plot thickens, zany characters run amuck, and mystery abounds. Will they save the day in time? Find out for yourself. This mystifying new comedy is written by Yellow Springs playwright, Robb Willoughby.

Directed by Saul Caplan

Cast of Readers: Barbara Dirr, Jeremy Todd Farley, Lauren Kampman, Caitlin Larsen*+, Jeff Sams, Libby Holley Scancarello, Scott Stoney*+

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

+Resident Artist of The Human Race Theatre Company.

Learn more at https://humanracetheatre.org/show/playreading-series/.





