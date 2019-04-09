The Human Race Theatre Company Presents SYLVIA at the Loft Theatre.

The Human Race continues its 32nd Season with A. R. Gurney's Sylvia, April. 25 - May 12, 2019 at the Loft Theatre.

"Sylvia was first produced by The Human Race in our 10th season," said Artistic Director Kevin Moore. "And it has now been four years since the Broadway production. And what is clear is our relationship with our pets does not change. It is a commitment that we take very seriously. And is why we can find so much humor in it still."

Middle-aged Greg brings home a dog he found-or rather, one that found him­-in the park. With no other identification other than "Sylvia" on her nametag, she's a street-smart mutt with a mind of her own and no shortage of opinions. Sylvia quickly becomes a major bone of contention between Greg and his wife, Kate. To him, she's a welcome escape from an unhappy job and a loss of purpose. To Kate, Sylvia's a slobbering, hairy rival for her husband's affection. This ingenious take on a twisted love triangle leads to plenty of laughs and revelations on love and marriage... and a dog.

Sylvia is rated PG-15. Parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under the age of 15.

Sylvia will be Marya Spring Cordes' (Director) 4th show she has directed at HRTC. Marya's last show at the Loft was Neil Simon's semi-biographical comedy, Brighton Beach Memoirs.

The preview performance of Sylvia is Thursday, April 25. Opening night is Friday, April 26.

The Human Race Theatre Company's production of Sylvia is sponsored by Barbara O'Hara, Barbara Schenck and an anonymous dog lover.

Tickets for Sylvia start at $14. Prices vary depending on the day of the week and seating location. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Student tickets are available at 50% off regular adult prices and a student I.D. must be presented when picking up at the Box Office. The Sunday, April 28 7:00 p.m. performance is "Sawbuck Sunday," when any available seat can be purchased in person for just $10 at the Loft Theatre box office two hours prior to the show. Discounts are subject to availability and some restrictions apply.

Tickets and performance information for Sylvia are available at www.humanracetheatre.org or by calling Ticket Center Stage at (937) 228-3630, and at the Schuster Center box office.

Photo Credit: Immobulus Photography





