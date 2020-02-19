The Human Race Theatre Company Presents Regional Premiere Of GLORIA: A LIFE

The Human Race Theatre Company is continuing its 2019-2020 "Women of Influence Season" with the Dayton premiere of Gloria: A Life, a new play celebrating the life and legacy of one of the most important figures of America's feminist movement.

Fifty years after Gloria Steinem began raising her voice and advocating for others, her vision is as urgent today as ever. Described simply as "History. Her Story. Our Story," Gloria: A Life is a richly detailed tapestry that's both inspiring and remarkable.

Written by Tony Award-nominee playwright Emily Mann, Gloria: A Life opened Off-Broadway in 2018 to critical acclaim. Kappy Kilburn, Executive Director of The Human Race Theatre Company, played an instrumental role in bringing Gloria's story to the stage in New York City, and now to Dayton, Ohio. The Human Race Theatre's production will mark the first performances of Gloria: A Life beyond its original creative team.

"It was a privilege to be a part of the journey to the world premiere of Gloria: A Life as I packed up to leave NYC for Dayton," said Kilburn. "And through that relationship, it is now my honor to present it here, at The Human Race Theatre Company, and continue the powerful conversation this play elicits."

Gloria believes in the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change, and the powerful play offers us all a path forward in a way that only live theatre can provide. This regional premiere features a dynamic all-female cast, led by Jennifer Johansen as Gloria Steinem and directed by Marya Spring Cordes.

"When we work together, anything is possible," said Cordes. "While a good deal has changed for the better, every worthwhile fight is three steps forward and one step back. We are still fighting for a good deal of the same gender and civil rights issues all these years later."

"Gloria: A Life humanizes and contextualizes the iconic history of Gloria's life, shining as an example of how rewarding and challenging it can be to lead a fully human, active life," she added.

The entire community is invited to join The Human Race Theatre in celebrating this award-winning journalist, social political activist, and nationally recognized leader of the American feminist movement and Toledo, Ohio native.

GLORIA: A LIFE is rated PG-15. Parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under the age of 15.

Biographies on the cast and creative team can be found on The Human Race Theatre Company's website under GLORIA: A LIFE.

The preview performance of GLORIA: A LIFE is Thursday, February 27. Opening night is Friday, February 28.

The Human Race Theatre Company's production of GLORIA: A LIFE is sponsored by Larry Glickler - Glickler Funeral Home, Marni Flagel, The Hope-Aholics, Alice & Burt Saidel, and R. Doug Annala.

All season long, The Human Race Theatre Company is partnering with The Neon for the "Women of Influence in the Movies" series. Join us at The Neon on Monday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. for 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (2020 work in progress). In the early 1970s, a group of women office workers in Boston decided they'd suffered in silence long enough. Largely forgotten today, their movement was a unique convergence of those fighting for both women's and labor rights. Still-relevant issues such as workplace harassment, equal pay for equal work, and the "glass ceiling" were brought to the national stage by the 9 to 5 movement. A 2020 work in progress, this new documentary was directed by Dayton filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar. Tickets are $8 each or $30 for a series pass, available at neonmovies.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You