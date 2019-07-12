THE BOOK OF MORMON to Say 'Hello!' to Schuster Performing Arts Center

Dayton, get ready to hear about the "most amazing book" with The Book of Mormon, running Aug. 28 through Sept. 1. at the Schuster Performing Arts Center.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated series, 'South Park.' Tony Award-winner Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy, Avenue Q. The musical is choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Monty Python's Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone) and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.



The Book of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.



The Book of Mormon features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

The current national tour cast features: Liam Tobin as "Elder Price," Jordan Matthew Brown as "Elder Cunningham," Andy Huntington Jones as "Elder McKinley," Kayla Pecchioni as "Nabulungi," Jacques C. Smith as "Mafala Hatimbi," Corey Jones as "General," Ron Bohmer as "Price's Dad and Others," Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Johnathan Sangster as "Standby Elder Cunningham" and Robert Colvin and Luke Monday as "Standby Elder Price." The ensemble cast includes: Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Zach Erhardt, Amanda Felicia Foote, Jeremy Gaston, Patrick Graver, Eddie Grey, Bre Jackson, Will Lee-Williams, Josh Marin, Stoney B. Mootoo, Monica L. Patton, John Pinto Jr., Connor Russell, Sean Seymour, Steven Telsey, Teddy Trice and Brinie Wallace. Tsilala Brock, Ricardo Coke-Thomas, Scott Difford, Henry McGinniss, Nurney, Christian Probst and J Nycole Ralph are swings.

For more information and tickets to The Book of Mormon, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You