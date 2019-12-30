Springboro Community Theatre Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB

The Children's Literature Association named this "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years," and Joseph Robinette, working with the advice of E.B. White, has created a play that captures this work in a thrilling and utterly practical theatrical presentation.

All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer."

Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig." It's the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship.

Charlotte's Web is a youth production and will be performed in the Premier Health Theatre at the Springboro Performing Arts Center.

Director Mark Goodwin and Assistant Director Alli Brown have gathered a talented group of youth performers to bring this classic tale to the stage. Get your tickets today to see how "with the right words, you can change the world" at BoroTheatre.org!

When:

Evening: January 10, 11, 17 & 18 at 7PM

Matinee: January 12 & 19 at 2PM

Where:

Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro, OH 45066





