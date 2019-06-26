Sidney, Ohio Offers Outdoor Concerts and Events

Just a short drive from almost everywhere in Ohio, Sidney offers an incredible variety of fun close to home. Outdoor concerts, festivals, and recreation of all kinds await you in west central Ohio.

On July 4th the City of Sidney celebrates our nation's independence with a booming and colorful overhead lightshow. The evening's entertainment begins at 9:00 p.m. with a performance of patriotically themed music by the Sidney Civic Band on the lawn at Sidney High School. The pyrotechnics kick off at 10:00 p.m. and can be easily viewed from either the campus of Sidney Middle School or Sidney High School. As the year 2019 marks Shelby County's bicentennial, the fireworks display this year promises to be more spectacular than ever before. In the event of rain, the fireworks show will take place at this same location on July 5th.

On July 11th, 12th, and 13th, country music fans will again gather in nearby Fort Loramie for this year's Country Concert music festival, nominated by the Academy of Country Music as one of the top five country music festivals in the United States. The 2019 star-packed lineup includes Kid Rock, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Kip Moore, Chris Lane, Gary Allen, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde & many more. In total, 37 performers on three big stages will leave you breathless by the end of this three-day music extravaganza.

On the evenings of July 12th and July 19th, the historic Shelby County court square comes alive when the Sidney Civic Band takes the stage. Bring your lawn chair and relax under the century-old shade trees of the court house lawn while enjoying the music of this talented ensemble. After the show, how about stopping into one of downtown Sidney's restaurants or bistros for a light sandwich, delicious snack, and something cold to drink?

On July 21st, the Shelby County Fair gets underway and runs through the 27th. For 158 consecutive years, the Shelby County Fair has excited and entertained guests of all ages. Rides, games, exhibits, livestock shows, that fantastic fair food and so much more! Oh yeah, don't miss the always popular truck & tractor pull, harness racing, and an incredible line up of live entertainment. This year's featured performers are the "country with a kick" band, Haywired on Saturday July 27th.

One more. On August 24th, be sure to check out the Buzz Ford Show at the Historic Sidney Theatre. The Buzz Ford Show is your chance to spend an evening at a musical variety show from the golden age of rock n roll, featuring all the hits of the 50s and 60s played by America's only atomic powered band - The American Kings! The boys will take you through the first ten years of rock n roll performing songs from Elvis, the Beatles and all the big hits that came in between. All the while you'll have interaction with America's favorite host, Buzz Ford! Starting off with a set dedicated to the 1950s and ending with a set dedicated to the 1960s, The Buzz Ford Show is the only revival show that produces unwavering authenticity to the sound, look, and feel of the eras!

For every leisure and recreation interest, the possibilities are plentiful in Sidney. Additional information about these all of the incredible attractions in west central Ohio can be found at www.VisitSidneyShelby.com. Visit Sidney, Ohio... They're waiting for you.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You