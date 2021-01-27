Oakland Center for the Arts' Kids First Theater Receives $15,000 Grant

The Oakland Center for the Arts' Kids First Theater initiative has received a $15,000 grant from the Youngstown Foundation's Hine Memorial Fund, Mahoning Matters reports.

The center will use to grant to support its Au Stars program, which provides safe and educationally based theater to young people with autism.

"We have had great success working with kids on the autism spectrum, many of whom have special challenges," said executive director Brendan Byers. "Our program, which is based on the principle of inclusion, does not separate these youth from neuro-typical kids. They can participate in integrated productions of seven musicals and two plays in a season."

After being closed over over a year, the Kids First Theater will begin again with three workshops, each ending with two performances.

The cost of a workshop is $50, and there are discounts for multiple youths in a family. Full and partial scholarships are available for families with financial difficulties.

Performances will be Feb. 26 and 27. There are a limited number of spots, and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

To sign up, go to the parents meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Oakland Center for the Arts, 4749 South Ave.

