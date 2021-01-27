Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oakland Center for the Arts' Kids First Theater Receives $15,000 Grant

The center will use to grant to support its Au Stars program, which provides safe and educationally based theater to young people with autism.

Jan. 27, 2021  

The Oakland Center for the Arts' Kids First Theater initiative has received a $15,000 grant from the Youngstown Foundation's Hine Memorial Fund, Mahoning Matters reports.

The center will use to grant to support its Au Stars program, which provides safe and educationally based theater to young people with autism.

"We have had great success working with kids on the autism spectrum, many of whom have special challenges," said executive director Brendan Byers. "Our program, which is based on the principle of inclusion, does not separate these youth from neuro-typical kids. They can participate in integrated productions of seven musicals and two plays in a season."

After being closed over over a year, the Kids First Theater will begin again with three workshops, each ending with two performances.

The cost of a workshop is $50, and there are discounts for multiple youths in a family. Full and partial scholarships are available for families with financial difficulties.

Performances will be Feb. 26 and 27. There are a limited number of spots, and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

To sign up, go to the parents meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Oakland Center for the Arts, 4749 South Ave.

Read more on Mahoning Matters.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
5, 6, 7, 8 Sweatshirt
Next On Stage T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Dayton Stories   Shows
Dayton Ballet Presents Dance and Romance Photo

Dayton Ballet Presents Dance and Romance

The Canton Museum Of Art Announces A Community Art Event, PROJECT BLOOM Photo

The Canton Museum Of Art Announces A Community Art Event, PROJECT BLOOM

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Dayton Live, Brookville Commun Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Dayton Live, Brookville Community Theatre, & More Take Home Wins!

Dayton Live Announces Free Virtual Field Trip With BLACK VIOLIN Photo

Dayton Live Announces Free Virtual Field Trip With BLACK VIOLIN


More Hot Stories For You

  • 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Postponed For Second Time
  • Diana Wyenn's BLOOD/SUGAR Available Now On-Demand
  • Center For The Arts Hosts Jim Brickman Valentine's Day Concert
  • P3 Theatre Company Launches Virtual Sketch Comedy