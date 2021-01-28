New Website Launched to Provide Info on Shuttered Venue Operators Grant

Dayton Live has launched a new website to assist local venues and presenters with information regarding the new Shuttered Venue Operators Grant: svogrant.org

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (formerly known as the Save Our Stages Act) is part of H.R. 133, a spending bill that passed in December 2020 and includes a $15 billion allocation for independent entertainment venues and cultural institutions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial hardship for many businesses, especially live performance venues, like the Schuster Center and the Victoria Theatre which we operate, but also performing arts organizations, producers, promoters, museums, talent representatives, and independent movie theatres," explained Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President & CEO.



Dayton Live teamed up with venues around the region for the #RedAlertRestart event back in the fall to draw attention to the Save Our Stages Act.

"Now that the Save Our Stages Act has been passed as a part of H.R. 133, there will be very necessary funding available to our industry which has been the first to close and likely the last to reopen. It's called the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant," Sutton continued. "As the region's largest arts organization and venue operator, we wanted to help all of our community's venues get solid information about this opportunity. We realize we have more resources than most and feel it's our responsibility to help in any way we can. Many may not know if they qualify or how to apply. This website - svogrant.org - is an attempt to make it easier to find your way."

The website includes links to the Small Business Administration (SBA) which is administering the grant program (https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/shuttered-venue-operators-grant), the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) which is taking the lead in communication about the grant (https://www.nivassoc.org/sos-act), as well as Small Business Development Centers (https://americassbdc.org/find-your-sbdc/) and Ohio Citizens for the Arts (https://www.ohiocitizensforthearts.org/save-our-stages-eligiblity) for additional support and eligibility information. The site can be used across the state to help potential applicants get the help they need.

Dayton Live is an active member of NIVA and Sutton is serving as the Dayton regional contact for getting the word out to all potential applicants. In addition to the website, Dayton Live is sharing information on social media, with local media, and contacting potential applicants directly by email or phone.

"If you think you may qualify - or you just have questions - check out svogrant.org," Sutton said.

For more information on the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and other pandemic relief for small businesses, visit https://www.sba.gov/coronavirusrelief or email SVOGrant@sba.gov with questions.