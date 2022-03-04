National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Offer Digital Lottery Tickets in Ohio

A limited number of $25 tickets will be available for each performance of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Schuster Center through a digital lottery. The digital lottery is now open for all performances (March 8- March 13, 2022) and will be available until 10:30 a.m. local time the day before each performance.

Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. Please note, for performances Sunday, March 13, entries must be received by 10:30am EST on Friday, March 11.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup.

Go to luckyseat.com/shows/dearevanhansen-dayton to register for the DEAR EVAN HANSEN digital ticket lottery! For more information, including a complete list of rules, visit daytonlive.org/dear-evan-hansen-digital-lottery.

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in our venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Please visit daytonlive.org/health for the most up to date policies.

