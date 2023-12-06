Mark Cabus Leads A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Ohio Theatre Lima

The performance is on December 20 at 8:00 PM.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

The Avante Garage Theatre Company is very excited to present award-winning Film and Television Actor, Mark Cabus in a one-man version of Charles Dickens' Classic Holiday Tale "A Christmas Carol" on December 20 at 8:00 PM.

A show business professional for more than 50 years, Mark Cabus is a skilled actor, director, writer, and producer of stage and screen, classically trained in England, New York, and Washington DC.

Having performed all over the world, he is recognized, primarily, for his stage work throughout the Southeast. The Tennessean and Nashville Scene honored Mark three times as the city's Best Actor (I Am My Own Wife, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, and Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde) and twice as its Best Director (Coriolanus and The Merchant of Venice).

His film and television credits range from the Oscar-nominated Selma and Nicholas Sparks' romantic The Longest Ride to the John Grisham classic, The Client. He's performed guest appearances in HBO's third season of True Detective as well as recurring roles on the hit Fox series The Resident, AMC's TURN: Washington's Spies, Hulu's Tell Me Lies, and the award-winning Dopesick. Over the years, tens of thousands have thrilled to his celebrated original solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, now, a full- length feature film. Mr. Cabus just one "Best in Fest" Outstanding Performance in a Feature for A Christmas Carol at the We Regret to Inform You Film Festival! You can see him perform this role LIVE on December 20th!

This One Night Special Event is sure to Sell Out so get your tickets soon. Tickets are only $15 and are available at Click Here. Food and Beverages will be available for purchase; doors open at 6:00 PM.

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 West North Street in Downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places.


