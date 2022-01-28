MY NAME IS NOT MOM Announced at Victoria Theatre April 2

MY NAME IS NOT MOM is coming to the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/my-name-is-not-mom or by contacting our Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or tickets@daytonlive.org.

MY NAME IS NOT MOM is a hilarious journey through motherhood with internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony, and Dena Blizzard. After helping millions of fans get through the pandemic, this comic trio shares their take on mothering through the sleepless nights of the toddler years, middle school craziness and trying not to physically attack a high schooler.

This special live event features stand-up, stories, and videos from their online community and audience interaction to create an up close and personal experience that's funnier than a pap smear.

MY NAME IS NOT MOM is best for ages 18 and up. Our policy is children under the age of 6 will not be permitted. All audience members must have a ticket, regardless of age. For the consideration of all patrons, children on laps and/or babes in arms are not permitted at most Dayton Live presentations.

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in our venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Please visit daytonlive.org/health for the most up to date policies.