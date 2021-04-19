LA TRAVIATA Will Be Performed by Dayton Opera This Week

La Traviata: Essential Opera presents a second essential work of the opera repertory as we continue in a format that responds to the needs of our current times and to our artists and audience. The performance will also focus on the essence of the music and drama in an abridged, 90-minute production (with no intermission) that captures all of Verdi's greatness in an exciting and 21st century way. We will continue to adhere to social distancing and other health parameters for a welcomed and safe experience for both our artists and audience.

In this tragic tale of love, like Alfredo, you will be swept away by Violetta's celebrated charm, even if you know in advance that she is "la traviata" - the woman who strayed. Though their love is doomed from the start, it's no less passionate. You'll be riveted by the compelling story of thwarted love set to Verdi's rich and evocative music. Bring a handkerchief for the end, when those who love her most gather around Violetta's bedside in a final, heartbreaking ending.

Two performances will take place on April 24, 2021.

This performance will be live-streamed as it is being performed live in theater so that audience members can enjoy this concert in real time from the comfort of home. The performance stream will be available for on demand viewing through June 30, 2021.

Cast:

Chloé Olivia Moore Soprano - Violetta

Matthew Vickers Tenor - Alfredo

Kenneth Shaw Bass-baritone - Germont

Christina Hazen* Mezzo-soprana - Flora

Samuel Kidd* Baritone - Baron Douphol

Manfred Anaya* Tenor - Gastone

Bradley Mattingly Baritone - Marquis D'obigny

Maya Vansuch Soprano - Annina

Benjamin Smolder Bass-baritone - Dr. Grenvil

