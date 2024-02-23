HADESTOWN Comes to the Schuster Center in March

Dayton Live will welcome HADESTOWN at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, March 12-17, 2024, as the third production in the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton 2023-2024 Season!

The remaining shows in this season include TINA- THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (April 9-14), DISNEY’S THE LION KING (May 1-12) and MAMMA MIA! (June 11-16).

Show Synopsis:

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets are available online at daytonlive.org/hadestown, by phone at 937-228-3630, or in person at the Dayton Live Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. The Dayton Live Box Office and phone hours are regularly Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-4 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to every performance.

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

