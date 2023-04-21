Ember Women's Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 21, 2023  
Ember Women's Theatre will present When We Were Young and Unafriad, by Sarah Treem. With a timely look back to the women's rights on the 70's, When We Were Young and Unafriad follows women in different places in their life, with different stakes surrounding the liberation movement. Agnes secretly hosts women fleeing domestic abuse in her run-down bed and breakfast. But when her young daughter's coming of age coincides with a guest who has overstayed her welcome, Agnes must decide if she can truly practice what she preaches.

The production opens Friday May 5th, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm until May 20th at the Shedd Theater, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, OH 43215. Admission is $20 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at www.emberwomens.com.

Women Playing Hamlet is directed by eMBer co-founder Michelle Batt. The cast features Susan Wismar (she/her) as Agnes, Sydney Jordan Baker (she/they) as Penny, Liz Girvin (she/her) as MaryAnn, Matthew Sierra (he/him) as Paul, and Merritt Weirick (she/her) as Hannah.

This is Ember Women's Theatre's eighth production. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit Ember Women's Theatre on facebook, or email them at emberwomenstheatre@gmail.com



