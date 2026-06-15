Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Names Chandler Johnson Artistic Director of Dayton Opera

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The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) has announced the appointment of Chandler Johnson as the next Artistic Director of Dayton Opera. Johnson will begin a three-year term on July 1, 2026.

An arts administrator and artistic leader with extensive experience in casting, artistic planning and artist development, Johnson most recently served as Director of the Apprentice Program for Singers at Santa Fe Opera, where he collaborated on season planning, casting strategy, budget forecasting and long-term artistic initiatives for one of the nation's leading opera companies.

"I am profoundly honored to join the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance as the next Artistic Director of Dayton Opera," Johnson said. "Dayton Opera has a rich 65-year history of artistic excellence, and I am thrilled to build upon that incredible foundation.

"What excites me most about DPAA is its unique collaborative model. Bringing together opera, ballet, and orchestra under one creative umbrella offers unparalleled opportunities for innovative and unique storytelling. I look forward to working with my fellow Artistic Directors, the Board of Trustees, the incredible DPAA staff, and our community of artists and patrons. It will be my goal to create vibrant, world-class operatic experiences that honor tradition, champion the next generation of talent, and resonate with the Dayton community."

Prior to his tenure at Santa Fe Opera, Johnson held artistic administration positions with Los Angeles Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Stratagem Artists. Throughout his career he has worked extensively in artist relations, casting and young artist development, building relationships across the opera industry while helping organizations identify and nurture emerging talent.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Johnson is originally from Greenville, South Carolina, and will return to Ohio for the role.

Dayton Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada praised the appointment, saying, "Chandler possesses an exceptional ear for talent and a masterful instinct for discovering the voices of tomorrow. With him, the potential for innovation and creative expression is truly boundless, and I am thrilled to welcome him into our artistic family. He is the ideal leader to build upon the brilliant legacy Kathleen leaves behind after her triumphant tenure."

Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland added, "One of the reasons I was drawn to Dayton is the unique, collaborative spirit of having ballet, opera, and symphony under one roof. Chandler's extensive expertise in the industry makes him the perfect person to build upon the strong foundation established by Tom Bankston and Kathleen Clawson."

DPAA Board Chair Joe Zehenny said Johnson distinguished himself throughout the search process through his artistic vision, collaborative approach and commitment to the future of opera, while President and CEO Patrick Nugent described him as "one of the most exciting and creative artists working in the field of opera."

Johnson succeeds Kathleen Clawson, who announced in February 2026 that she would step down following five years as Artistic Director. Appointed in 2021, Clawson became the sixth Artistic Director in Dayton Opera's history, following Thomas Bankston, Steven Larsen, Jane Nelson, Dr. David DiChiera and Lester Freedman.

Reflecting on the appointment, Clawson said, "When I first met Chandler Johnson in the summer of 2021 at the Santa Fe Opera, it was immediately clear that he was exceptional. His passion for the art form is infectious, his knowledge is deep, and his advocacy for the next generation of singers is a beacon to all. He is, to put it simply, the future of opera."

The search committee was chaired by Nugent and included DPAA trustees, staff members and community representatives.

Dayton Opera's 2026-2027 season will open on September 26 with West Side Story. Season subscriptions are currently on sale, with single tickets becoming available July 30.

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