Dayton Live Presents Discovery Virtual Field Trip: Full STEAM Ahead With Mister C

The show inspires students’ curiosity to explore science found in our everyday lives!

Apr. 1, 2021  
Dayton Live will present Discovery Virtual Field Trip: Full STEAM Ahead With Mister C running April 5-19, 2021.

Join Mister C in his at home lab for another amazing day of fun learning as he attempts the world's coolest experiments in this streaming video event! Mister C brings his regional Emmy-nominated television show, "Full STEAM Ahead," to life with hair-raising experiments, toe-tapping music, and media that captures the imagination of students and parents!

FULL STEAM AHEAD LIVE VOL. 3 - WHEN SCIENCE GOES VIRAL is an action-packed adventure that inspires students' curiosity to explore science found in our everyday lives! Are you ready to take the #SuperSTEAMchallenge and make the ordinary extraordinary? Mister C is!

You can learn more about Mister C by visiting his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/learningscienceisfun/.

Learn more and register here.


