Dayton Live Postpones Upcoming Events

Governor DeWine has issued an executive order to cancel gatherings of 100 or more people throughout the state of Ohio. Dayton Live - operators of the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre, and the PNC Arts Annex - is following this order immediately.

Dayton Live is currently working to reschedule upcoming performances, including presentations by Dayton Live, Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, The Human Race Theatre Company, and any promoters renting the buildings. We will provide more details about what to do with your tickets as soon as possible. In the meantime, do not come to the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre, or the PNC Arts Annex as they are closed until further notice. The Arts Garage will remain open for business.

Patrons will be notified directly by email, on our website at DaytonLive.org, on Facebook at @DaytonLive365, on Instagram at @DaytonLive365, and on Twitter at @DaytonLive365.





