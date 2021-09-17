Dayton Live Announces Vaccinations Or Negative Test Required

Dayton Live and its resident companies - Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, The Human Race Theatre Company, and Muse Machine - announced today that patrons attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry beginning October 1, 2021, in addition to wearing masks. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance.

Dayton Live owns and operates the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center; the Victoria Theatre; the Metropolitan Arts Center, home to The Loft Theatre; and the PNC Arts Annex; as well as the Arts Garage. Masks will continue to be required inside all venues, in accordance with City of Dayton Mask Mandate.

"Our health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance," said Dayton Live President & CEO Ty Sutton. "Based on continuous audience surveys, we know our audiences want us to put additional safety measures in place. This is where we need to be right now - for the safety of our audiences, staff, volunteers, and performers. We've been cautious and took a wait-and-see approach before adopting these procedures and requirements. Whether you're vaccinated or not, regardless of your reasons, we want you to feel welcome to attend any performance in our venues. We simply require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test."

Ticket holders are being contacted by the Dayton Live Ticket Office via email with this information and can contact the Ticket Office at tickets@daytonlive.org or 937-228-3630 for more information or to request credits or refunds for tickets.

What documentation is required?

Present your vaccination card or a photo of your vaccination card on your phone along with your ID. Patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must show proof of vaccination with valid ID at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means that on the date of the performance, a guest has received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least 14 days prior.

For documentation of negative test results, make sure the document includes your name and the date stamp - along with your ID. COVID-19 tests must be administered by a third party or a virtual proctor. Self-administered tests will not be accepted. Test results must include name, test result, and timestamp to be considered valid.

Other Safety Protocols

In addition to mandatory vaccinations and mask-wearing inside its venues, Dayton Live has implemented several upgrades and strategies to increase health and safety throughout the venues. These include HVAC upgrades to enhance air filtration and quality, the installation of touchless fixtures in all venues, and enhanced cleaning processes and procedures across all venues.

"The goal of numerous layers of defense is to provide as much protection for our stakeholders as possible," said Sarah Robertson, Dayton Live Vice President of Operations. "While no single layer is strong enough on its own, together these will all contribute positively to the health and safety of our guests. Requiring vaccinations is the most recent addition to our arsenal against COVID-19, and we hope that our guests will be comforted by it."

All staff, volunteers, and artists at Dayton Live venues are required to be fully vaccinated and mask up unless performing on stage. Regular testing will also be utilized to ensure that those backstage remain healthy.

Dayton Live will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety officials and will reevaluate these policies as needed in coming months. Patrons are encouraged to visit daytonlive.org/ health-safety for the most current protocols and answers to anticipated questions (FAQ).