Dare 2 Defy Productions Presents The Rarely Performed A NEW BRAIN

Dare 2 Defy Productions presents the rarely performed gem A New Brain, October 17-19, 2019 at the PNC Arts Annex!

"Heart and music keep us all alive."

Gordon Schwinn is the frustrated composer of a children's TV show who, on one otherwise ordinary day, collapses into his lunch and wakes up in the hospital. As doctors and nurses fly in and out of his room, trying to figure out what's wrong with his brain, Gordon drifts in and out of consciousness as he contemplates his life, legacy, and the meaning of music-all while navigating his relationships with his best friend, mother, and boyfriend. Oh, and he's also being haunted by Mr. Bungee, an imaginary frog and the star of the children's show he's supposed to be composing for. A semi-autobiographical musical by Tony Award-winning composer William Finn, A New Brain features Finn's signature lyricism and is an unexpectedly funny, relatable, and ultimately touching meditation on how beautiful the world is when we slow down enough to look.

The show will be performed in the new PNC Arts Annex October 17th at 8:00 PM, October 18th at 8:00 PM and October 19th at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Call (937) 228-3630, visit the Ticket Center Stage box office or go to www.ticketcenterstage.com for tickets!





