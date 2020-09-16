Clark State Performing Arts Center Presents WELCOME HOME: A REOPENING CONCERT

The concert takes place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Clark State Performing Arts Center will present WELCOME HOME: A REOPENING CONCERT on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 (plus fees). Tickets on-sale beginning Monday, September 21 at 9 a.m.

Purchase tickets by calling the Box Office at 937.328.3874. Tickets are not available in-person or online. Tickets are limited to 225 patrons per safety guidelines.

Welcome Home: A Reopening Concert takes place at the Clark State Performing Arts Center with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra!

This live, hour-long concert will feature Claude Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Nino Rota's Canzona and Bach's Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring, to name a few. A free live stream of this concert will be available for those who wish to see the concert from their home.

This concert will be performed in the Kuss Auditorium. You can review the Safety Guidelines prior to your arrival.

