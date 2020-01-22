CMA To Host Art Educator Of The Year Award Ceremony

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA), one of Northeast Ohio's premier American art museums, along with the Canton Symphony Orchestra and Massillon Museum will announce the winner of the NEW Art Educator of the Year Award on January 25th at 7:30pm during the Canton Symphony MasterWorks concert located in Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. The public is invited to attend by purchasing tickets through the Canton Symphony website at https://www.cantonsymphony.org/event/the-organ-and-the-orchestra/

The five Art Educator of the Year Award finalists are:

• Sara Andes, visual arts educator, Jackson High School, Jackson Local School District

• Jennifer Best, visual arts teacher, Fairless Elementary School, Fairless Local School District

• Matthew J. Ferrell, career technical educator instructor, media arts and communication,

Washington High School, Massillon City School District

• Kathleen Pugh, art teacher, STEAMM Academy @Hartford, Canton City School District

• Christopher Triner, visual arts teacher and district art department chairman,

Hoover High School, North Canton City School District

All finalists are licensed Music and Art Educators in a public, private or parochial school classroom setting in Grades K-12, in the region served by the Stark County Educational Service Center. Finalists were chosen by a panel of qualified judges from the community. All finalists will be recognized at the MasterWorks concert and a pre-concert celebration. In addition, examples of the five finalists' artwork will be exhibited in both CMA's lobby and the Massillon Museum's lower level lobby from Friday, February 7, through Friday, February 21, 2020.

With the addition of the Art Educator of the Year Award, the Canton Museum of Art has partnered with the Canton Symphony Orchestra and Massillon Museum to celebrate our Art Educators in the region. "The arts are not only an essential communicative tool, but expressive outlets that foster creativity across all facets of life. The regional educators who expose young minds to artistic experiences are an inspiration, and should be recognized for their contributions," said Massillon Museum executive director, Alexandra Coon. "Arts education inspires creativity both inside and outside of the classroom. Our arts educators are at the forefront of creating new pathways for students to learn and grow, and we know that our entire community benefits from the collaboration of our arts organizations with the schools," said Canton Museum of Art Executive Director & CEO Max Barton. "This collaboration between three of the major arts organizations is encouraging for this region's artistic growth," stated Canton Symphony President & CEO Michelle Mullaly. "The strength of the arts is increased exponentially when we work together." The purpose of the annual award is to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music and art education as well as to honor those individuals who are making a real difference in our community through their dedication to arts education.

Founded in 1937, the Canton Symphony Orchestra is a fully professional ensemble and organization dedicated to performing concerts that enrich, educate and entertain residents of Stark County and beyond. The orchestra performs classical, holiday, casual, and a variety of educational programs in Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, adjacent to the Zimmermann Symphony Center at 2323 17th Street NW, Canton, Ohio, as well as other venues in Stark County. For more information, please visit www.cantonsymphony.org or call (330)452-2094. Administrative offices are located at the Zimmermann Symphony Center 2331 17th Street NW, Canton OH 44708.

MassMu is a free art and history museum located at 121 Lincoln Way East in the heart of downtown Massillon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, it hosts a schedule of rotating exhibitions throughout the year, is home to the new Paul Brown Museum, offers a wide range of educational programming for all ages, and established a Sensory Room as part of its recent expansion.





