BWW Previews: THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY at The Nerve Theatre

The Nerve Theatre at the PNC Arts Annex is looking for an audience. Their current production, THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY, is an opportunity to see a unique piece of theatre that other places in Dayton aren't offering.

The show synopsis is: Since the sudden death of his favorite student, high-school teacher Larry Morrow has been falling asleep at his desk and dreaming. The school's guidance counselor is hanging inspirational posters designed to help everyone "process their emotions." The student's sister and friends-more agitated and hormonal than usual-find little solace in Dante's Inferno. And as Larry's dreams intensify, a shocking secret is exposed. A secret that will change everything. Searing yet surprisingly funny, THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY is about finding the strength to move on...and the courage to live without regret.

The Nerve Theatre is known for dealing with real and raw topics so the show comes with a PG-13 label with some adult language and discussion of topics of grief and dying.

Because of Covid-19 protocols, patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.

How To Get Tickets

THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY runs from October 20-31 at the PNC Arts Annex located at 46 W 2nd Street in Dayton. The performance runs 1 hour and 30 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets are $22, and two Pay-What-You-Want performances will be available on October 20th and 27th.

Let's show our support of live theatre, innovative and creative companies and stories that need to be told. See THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY with The Nerve Theatre.

Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Photo Credit: Mackensie King