Avalon Theatre to Host 3rd Annual Christmas in July Fundraiser in Marysville

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Christmas is coming early to Union County as The Avalon Theatre invites everyone to celebrate its Third Annual Christmas in July, a fundraiser that blends holiday cheer, family entertainment, and support for the arts into one day.

This annual event raises funds to help sustain The Avalon Theatre's mission of enriching Union County and Central Ohio through diverse and accessible arts programming. Every dollar raised will go to support live performances, educational opportunities, and community events that make the historic uptown theatre a cultural cornerstone of the region.

The Avalon Theatre has planned a full day of festive activities designed to bring the magic of the holidays to the middle of summer. The celebration begins at 9:00 a.m. with a spectacular Christmas Tree & Wreath Silent Auction, featuring beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, and other holiday-themed creations donated by local businesses, organizations, and community members. Guests can browse the displays and bid on their favorites throughout the day while enjoying a festive Christmas cookie exchange and relaxing with seasonal refreshments from the Christmas Mimosa Bar

Summer Santa will be there to take pictures and help you get an early start on your Christmas list. Santa will be visiting during the Union County Farmers Market from 9 am to 11 am. Everyone is encouraged to stick around for a special performance by The Avalon Children's Choir at 11:30 a.m., showcasing talented young singers performing beloved holiday selections. The festivities continue at noon (12 pm) with a screening of classic Christmas cartoons on The Avalon Theatre's big screen, offering a nostalgic experience for adults and children alike. The Classic Christmas cartoons are made possible thanks to a generous sponsorship from the McCarthy-Collins Family.

The festivities will continue on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. as The Lucky Banisters present a one-night-only live shadowcast performance of the holiday comedy classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Performing live alongside the film, the local shadowcast troupe will recreate the Griswold family's hilariously chaotic Christmas in an interactive theatrical experience that has become a favorite with audiences. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering the film for the first time, the performance promises plenty of laughs and holiday cheer. Tickets for the shadowcast performance are $20, with optional interactive prop bags available for $5 when you arrive at the theatre.

Before the show, guests are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas or tropical Hawaiian holiday shirts for the Ugly Hawaiian Shirt Contest, adding even more fun to the evening celebration.

Community members and businesses can also support the fundraiser by sponsoring a Christmas tree or wreath for the silent auction or contributing to the holiday bake sale. Those interested in participating can email hello@theavalontheatre.org for more information.

Whether bidding on beautifully decorated Christmas trees, enjoying holiday treats, taking photos with Summer Santa, or laughing along with the Griswolds, attendees will help support one of Union County's treasured cultural institutions. Christmas in July is more than a celebration-it's an opportunity to invest in the future of the arts while enjoying a day full of holiday fun.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, July 25 - The Avalon Theatre

Christmas Tree Silent Auction - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Holiday Cookie Exchange - Starting at 9:00 am

Photos with Summer Santa - During the Union County Farmer's Market

Christmas Mimosa Bar - Starting at 9:00 am

Avalon Children's Choir Performance - 11:30 am

Classic Holiday Cartoons on the Big Screen - 12:00 pm. Sponsored by the McCarthy-Collins Family.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Live Shadowcast presented by The Lucky Banisters - 7:00 pm

Tickets: $20

Interactive Prop Bags: $5

Ugly Hawaiian Shirt Contest - 7:00 pm

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