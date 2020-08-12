American Legacy Theatre Partners With Camden Village Council to Present a Summer Festival

The event would take place in summer 2022.

Camden Village Council will partner with American Legacy Theatre to organize a "family-friendly summer festival" in 2022, The Register-Herald reports.

Polly Heinkel, Assistant Director of the Cincinnati-based American Legacy Theatre, suggested partnering with the village to secure a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

"It would encourage people to come and experience the town for a day," Heinkel said. "If it's successful the first year, we might want to renew for a second year and look at other ways to promote the arts in Camden," Heinkel said.

Further details have yet to be announced. Read more on The Register-Herald.

