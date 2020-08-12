Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Legacy Theatre Partners With Camden Village Council to Present a Summer Festival

Article Pixel

The event would take place in summer 2022.

Aug. 12, 2020  

Camden Village Council will partner with American Legacy Theatre to organize a "family-friendly summer festival" in 2022, The Register-Herald reports.

Polly Heinkel, Assistant Director of the Cincinnati-based American Legacy Theatre, suggested partnering with the village to secure a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

"It would encourage people to come and experience the town for a day," Heinkel said. "If it's successful the first year, we might want to renew for a second year and look at other ways to promote the arts in Camden," Heinkel said.

Further details have yet to be announced. Read more on The Register-Herald.


Related Articles View More Dayton Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces Live Screen Relay Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: THE CONCERT
  • Guest Blog: Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter On The Theatre Producer Portal
  • LISTEN: Kelly Mathieson Talks PHANTOM on the BACKSTAGE WITH... Podcast
  • Photo Flash: Check Out Production Shots From FANNY AND STELLA Starring Jed Berry, Kane Verrall and More