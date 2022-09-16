A SOLDIER'S PLAY, Starring Norm Lewis, Goes On Sale This Week in Dayton

Tickets to the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning revival touring production of A SOLDIER'S PLAY from Roundabout Theatre Company go on sale tomorrow, September 16, 2022 for the Dayton engagement February 14-19, 2023, at the Victoria Theatre. The engagement is co-presented by The Human Race Theatre Company and Dayton Live.

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America.

Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis will star as "Captain Richard Davenport" in the 20-week North American tour, directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company's Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon. The North American tour of A SOLDIER'S PLAY begins in December 2022.

American playwright Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece opened on Broadway on January 21, 2020, at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre, nearly forty years after it was written in 1982. The acclaimed production was nominated for seven Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Revival for both.

"As an institution committed to shining new light on classics, Roundabout was proud to produce the long-overdue Broadway premiere of A SOLDIER'S PLAY," said Todd Haimes, Artistic Director & CEO, Roundabout Theatre Company. "On Broadway, I was thrilled to see Charles Fuller's work and Kenny Leon's spectacular vision get the recognition it deserved. Now, the opportunity to bring this production to cities across North America allows us to continue elevating the legacy of this great, American masterpiece."

"It's an honor to direct Charles Fuller's masterwork for audiences around the country," said director Kenny Leon. "Anyone who has seen Norm on the stage or screen knows that he is a remarkably powerful presence, a true force of nature, and I can't wait to see what will happen when we have that power at the center of this play."

"This is an incredibly powerful piece of theatre, an edge-of-your-seat murder mystery that deals with themes and issues in a most thought-provoking way," said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President & CEO. "Dayton Live has partnered with The Human Race Theatre Company to bring this acclaimed production to Dayton, the only Ohio stop on the tour. The only other midwestern cities on the 20-city North American tour are Chicago and Minneapolis."

"The Human Race Theatre Company is thrilled to partner with Dayton Live to bring this award-winning production to town," said Kappy Kilburn, Executive Director of The Human Race Theatre Company. "Through this collaboration, our audience gets to enjoy this stellar opportunity with many more in our community."

Tickets for the Dayton engagement of the acclaimed touring production start at $25 and are available beginning at 10 a.m. online at DaytonLive.org, by phone at 937-228-3630, or in person at the Dayton Live Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. Season Ticket Holders to The Human Race Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season have tickets to the touring production at the Victoria Theatre included in their season ticket package. Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season Ticket Holders and other Dayton Live patrons had the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general on-sale date of September 16.