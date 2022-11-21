A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Return to Sinclair Theatre in December
First shown as an animated TV special based on Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts characters in 1965, this show has become a Sinclair family tradition.
Charlie Brown is BACK, live on stage, in Sinclair's Blair Hall Theatre from December 15th through the 18th. The Sinclair Theatre Dept. is offering this 40-minute holiday classic for the ninth time. With tickets remaining at their 2014 price of $8, this is a perfect introduction for young children to LIVE theatre. First shown as an animated TV special based on Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts characters in 1965, this show has become a Sinclair family tradition.
Directed by Gina Kleesattel with music direction by Charles Larkowski and choreography by Rodney Veal, this faithful stage adaptation features Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang as they grapple with the real meaning of Christmas. Featuring colorful costumes and scenery, the show is perfect for school, church, scout and other youth groups.
"It's delightful to see many groups and families returning year after year to get in the holiday spirit," says Gina Neuerer, chair of Sinclair's Music, Theatre and Dance Dept. "We're also excited to announce that ALL performances will be ASL Shadow interpreted expanding our partnership with Sinclair's American Sign Language Dept."
All seats are reserved and the regular house policy of "no children under 6" has been lifted. All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket (from infants to seniors). Please review detailed house policies before ordering tickets available now at: www.sinclair.edu/tickets
If you need further assistance, email box.office@sinclair.edu or leave a message at 937-512-2808. Box office messages are monitored by student box office agents who work around their class schedules and return calls as quickly as possible. The box office is open one hour prior to performances if tickets are still available for purchase at the door. Groups of 20 or more can save the $2 per ticket processing fee when ordering online with a credit card. For additional group information, email patti.celek@sinclair.edu.
Cast includes:
Charlie Brown: Gage Recker
Snoopy: Diesel Weatherly
Lucy: Corinne Tew
Linus: Ethan Harris
Pig Pen: Josiah Callinan
Frieda: Emma Campbell
Schroeder: Deangelo Powell
Violet: Shamya Sumlin
Sally: Anna Senyk
Patty: Sierra Ward
Shermy: Derek Dunn-Melvin
ASL Shadow Interpreters: Nargila Kasimova, Victoria Cooper, Siera Ferguson, Ansley Collins
Performances times:
Thursday, Dec. 15 at noon
Friday, Dec. 16 at noon
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2, 4 & 7 pm
Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 & 4 pm
November 21, 2022
