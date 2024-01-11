9 to 5 comes to Dayton this week. Performances run January 11-14, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre.

When three workmates are pushed to boiling point by their egotistical boss, they concoct a plan to turn the tables. Will the women manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the hit movie, this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

One of the largest musical productions in the state stars an enormous cast of young people from across the Miami Valley. The Muse Machine musical has been praised by The Dayton Daily News as “a performing arts all-star effort,” while The Oakwood Register has called it “an evening of true theatrical joy…”