Performances run January 11-14, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre.
9 to 5 comes to Dayton this week. Performances run January 11-14, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre.
When three workmates are pushed to boiling point by their egotistical boss, they concoct a plan to turn the tables. Will the women manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the hit movie, this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!
